A Washington State University student could face up to life in prison after being accused of strangling his girlfriend and assaulting her roommates.

Riley Gavin, 20, was arrested Friday evening after an alleged domestic dispute, under suspicion of first-degree felony residential burglary, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and two fourth-degree assault domestic-violence charges. After being held in the Whitman County Jail over the weekend, he was released with a no-contact order from the victims.

The case began when officers at the Pullman Police Department were dispatched to a Pullman residence Friday night, following up on a report of a domestic dispute.