Washington State University veterinarians, and the Washington state departments of wildlife and of agriculture are urging the public not to purchase rabbits as gifts this Easter.
According to a WSU press release, domestic rabbits are a popular gift during the spring holiday, but every year, many are released shortly after celebrations cease. Domesticated rabbits make easy prey for local predators and can spread disease to wild rabbit populations.
Last week, the release noted, Idaho’s first ever cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease were discovered in a pair of dead wild rabbits near Boise Airport. The disease is believed to have originated in European rabbits and was not known to affect rabbits native to North America until last year.
In addition to Idaho’s recent cases, the release said rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been documented in nine other states since March of last year.