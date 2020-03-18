A fiber optic company is acquiring the Northwest operations of Frontier Communications for $1.35 billion.
Northwest Fiber announced it plans to close the deal this spring. The internet service provider promises to provide better customer service and expand fiber in Eastern Washington and Idaho communities.
The company, which is changing its name to Ziply Fiber, promises to invest more than $100 million to upgrade the network over the next several years. Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz said there are fiber services in proximity to 31 percent of residential and business locations in what will become Ziply Fiber’s territory. The company’s goal is to increase that to 80 percent in the next few years.
Harold Zeitz said customers will still be able to keep their current internet, phone and television services. He said they will not see a change in their bill.
The company announced it will not force customers to sign contracts or force them to choose internet, phone and TV service bundles they do not want.
Zeitz said Frontier Communications employees will be brought into Ziply Fiber and 1,000 more of Ziply Fiber’s employees will be added.
Zipley Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., with major offices in Beaverton, Ore., and Hayden, Idaho.