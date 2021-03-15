A man in his 40s was taken to Gritman Medical Center after sustaining burns in a fire that destroyed a home Sunday morning on the northeast side of Moscow, according to a news release from Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson.
The fire department responded to a structure fire at about 7:18 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Polk Street. Upon arrival, it encountered heavy fire conditions from a single-story residence and two other structures were threatened.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire, the release said, but limited water supply in the area forced the Moscow Rural Fire District to respond as well.
Two people in their 20s along with pets escaped the fire with no injuries. Upon initial interviews, it was determined that no working smoke alarms were in the residence.
The occupants will be assisted by the American Red Cross. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.