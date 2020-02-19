A pair of University of Idaho graduate students from Moscow will compete today for the state title in the Three Minute Thesis competition in Boise.
The event, to be held at Jack's Urban meeting Place in Boise, will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the University of Idaho – Boise Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uiboise/.
Moscow's Kimberly Davenport and Gabrielle Becker are among the competitors.
The competition will feature 12 students from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University. The competitors will present their master's thesis or doctoral dissertation research in just three minutes and with one PowerPoint slide.
First-, second- and third-place awards ($500, $300 and $200) will be determined by the panel of six judges.
Below are the competitors from the University of Idaho:
Maribel Alfaro: Master’s student in Civil & Environmental Engineering; Advisor: Erik Coats, Ph.D; Thesis title: Microbial Metabolomics: From Manure to Bioplastics
Gabrielle Becker: Master’s student in Animal & Veterinary Science; Advisor: Brenda Murdoch, Ph.D; Thesis title: Gaining a Better Understanding of Parasite Resistance in Sheep
Kimberly Davenport: Doctoral student in Animal & Veterinary Science; Advisor: Brenda Murdoch, Ph.D; Thesis title: Characterizing Genetic Regulatory Elements in Sheep
Marie Janneke Schwaner: Doctoral student in Biological Sciences; Advisor: Craig P. McGowan, Ph.D; Thesis title: Jump and Swing Your Tail: What We Can Learn From Escaping Kangaroo Rats