The 2020 City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards winners were announced Monday by Mayor Bill Lambert, according to a press release from the city.
The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jim Christiansen for his accomplishments with carving and wood turning. His work is known locally and internationally. He is a long-time educator and mentor, published author and artist, speaker, and active Moscow community member.
Melissa Rockwood of Rdesign won the award for Outstanding Contribution as a Business. Rdesign has collaborated with area organizations such as the 1912 Center, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute and the Moscow Food Co-op.
Paul Anders, who died in January, 2020, was recognized with the Arts Advocacy award. His support and inspiration of musicians of all ages helped to grow a budding music scene on the Palouse. Anders attended many events across the Palouse in support of the arts, and played in many music groups celebrating different genres.
Carolyn Guy, who died in September, was recognized with the Individual Excellence in the Arts award. Guy was known for her handcrafted stoneware and porcelain as well as her custom glazes.
The City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards recognizes individuals and organizations who have shown substantial support of and excellence in the arts. The event is biennial, with a nomination and selection process initiated by members of the Moscow Arts Commission and finalized by the mayor.
For more information about the Mayor’s Arts Awards and the 2020 winners, visit https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/215/Mayors-Arts-Awards.