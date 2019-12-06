Moscow Middle School students protested against the newly adopted TeacherEase software and the implementation of mastery-based education in the school district during a walkout on Friday in Moscow.
More than 100 of the school's approximately 560 students participated in the walkout. The group was met in the school's parking lot by school district Superintendent Greg Bailey.
