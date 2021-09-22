The Moscow School Board will discuss extending its mask mandate at its 7 p.m. meeting today.
Superintendent Greg Bailey told the Daily News on Tuesday he plans to recommend continuing the mandate for the remainder of the semester. The school district decided in late July it would require face coverings for at least the first three weeks of its school year.
“Masks really help us with the increase in COVID-19 we’re seeing in our community,” he said. “We’re also looking at a new method of getting kids back in school if they are identified as a close contact or if they have symptoms.”
Carol Moehrle, director at Public Health - Idaho North Central District, recently provided the school district with polymerase chain reaction tests for students or staff who may need them. The PCR tests are saliva-based and provide results in less than a few days, according to Bailey.
Since the start of classes Sept. 1, the school district has reported 20 cases of the virus among students and staff.
The meeting will take place in the District Office Board Room with limited seating to allow for social distancing. It can also be streamed live on YouTube. Public comments must be made in person and masks are required.
School board Chair Ken Faunce said if the mask mandate is extended through the semester, they can “always decide to reverse it.” He added that the vast majority of calls and emails in response to the requirement have been supportive.
The Pullman School Board is also meeting today at 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s Community Room. It can be streamed live on the school district’s YouTube channel.
