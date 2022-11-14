The University of Idaho has canceled classes today following the discovery of four dead students near campus Sunday, but the Moscow School District will hold classes today.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said in an email that Moscow's K-12 school will be in session "with the assurance of the Moscow Police Department."
"We are saddened to hear of the four University of Idaho students who lost their lives so tragically this past weekend. Our hearts go out to the University of Idaho Community and the families of those four students on this day of remembrance," Bailey said in his email.
UI President Scott Green announced Sunday night that UI classes would be canceled today "out of respect for these fellow Vandals."