Police on Monday warned the public about speculation surrounding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students, and ruled out two more people as potential suspects.
There are still no suspects identified in the case involving the Nov. 13 stabbings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
However, the Moscow Police Department on Monday did announce it investigated two males who were at a local business at the same time as Goncalves in October.
According to a MPD news release, police were following up on references Goncalves made about a stalker, which led them to investigating this incident.
One of the two males who were at the local business appeared to follow Goncalves inside and later followed her as she walked to her car.
“The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the news release said. “Detectives contacted both males and learned the two were attempting to meet women at the business, this was corroborated through additional investigation.”
However, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking.
“No evidence suggests the two males were involved in the murders,” the news release said.
As the investigation continues more than three weeks after the killings at a King Road residence, a lack of known information has bred speculation about the murder case.
The Moscow Police Department has repeatedly warned that this speculation can stoke fears and spread false information.
It addressed this matter again Monday.
“With the active criminal investigation, law enforcement has not released additional facts to the family or the public,” the police stated. “We recognize the frustration this causes and that speculation proliferates in the absence of facts.”
The police say unvetted information does a “disservice” to the victims, their families and the community.
“The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution,” it stated.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry told the Daily News last week that releasing too much information to the public may end up tainting jurors if an arrest is made and this case goes to trial.
“There’s a way bigger picture here than just people knowing,” he said. “Because for it to be a fair trial, you have to have people who don’t know facts and have already made up their own opinions on them.”
The police stated Monday that detectives are continuing to investigate what happened between 9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. Nov. 13 when Chapin and Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the UI campus.
It is seeking information on any interactions, contacts, method of travel or anything abnormal that may have occurred during that time.
Detectives are continuing to process more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions from the public.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.