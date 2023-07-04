The price of death

Convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto has spent 37 years — more than half his life — locked up on Idaho’s death row. He’s dodged his scheduled execution by way of a needle five times over that period.

Since Pizzuto’s 1986 conviction for killing two people at a remote Idaho County cabin north of McCall, Idaho taxpayers have paid about $1.3 million to keep him imprisoned, according to an Idaho Statesman analysis of state prison cost records. The price to house another of the state’s death row inmates — the longest serving at more than 40 years — is nearly $1.5 million, applying 2022 per-day prison costs at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution outside Kuna.

Today, Pizzuto, 67, is terminally ill with late-stage bladder cancer and has been under hospice treatment for more than three years. A federal district judge’s stay in March of the latest death warrant for Pizzuto each day brings him closer to dying of natural causes. Should that happen, Pizzuto will have fulfilled a sentence tantamount to life in prison — but at the elevated costs connected to a death sentence, according to findings in financial studies for two of Idaho’s neighboring states.

