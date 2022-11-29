April 5, 1931 — Nov. 24, 2022
Alfred passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Nov. 24, 2022. Alfred was the oldest of four children born to Harold and Katherine Slinkard, of Rockford, Wash. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931, and grew up in an isolated mountain valley in northern Idaho.
He attended Rockford High School in Washington State, where he enrolled in the vocational agriculture program. He maintained that his advanced education program was the direct result of his two dedicated mentors; Mr. Lawrence Macally, his vocational agriculture teacher, was Alfred’s primary mentor. He repeatedly encouraged Alfred to apply for admission to college, but got no response. Then he sent for an application form, helped fill it out, put a stamp on the envelope and mailed it. Alfred enrolled in the College of Agriculture at Washington State University, where he spent the first two years taking required classes and introductory classes in agriculture. Of particular interest, was a class in agronomy (crop and soil management), taught by Dr. Fred Elliott, a wheat breeder, who served as his research and thesis supervisor for his master’s degree. He advised Alfred to pursue a Ph.D. in genetics and plant breeding at the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis – St. Paul. After completing his Ph.D. in 1957, Alfred accepted a position at the University of Idaho as a teacher and breeder of grass and winter peas. In 1972, he moved to the Crop Development Center at the University of Saskatchewan, where he led a team of researchers who conducted a research and development program on lentils that resulted in the successful introduction of lentils as a new profitable crop for Saskatchewan farmers. Now, Canada is the world’s largest lentil exporter.
Alfred enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and card playing, especially Kaiser, crib and whist. He has received multiple agricultural awards but his most cherished were the Governor General’s Award in Celebration of the Nation’s Table in 2010, the Order of Canada in 2020 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award in 2022.
Alfred is survived by Marie, his wife of 71 years, and four children, William (Pat), Peggy (Tim) Gifford, Raymond and Roberta (Gary) Kruger, as well as his brother Gerald (Carol) and sister Mabel Horrocks. He also has enjoyed the company of 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandson Scott Slinkard. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mourning Glory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements, under the direction of Chelsea Krentz. To share memories of Alfred or send condolences, please visit www.mourningglory.ca, or by calling (306) 978-5200.