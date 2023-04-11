Alice Lorraine Hites, 91, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston.

Alice was born July 13, 1931, in Potlatch, to Lulabelle and Leonard Berry. She grew up during the Depression era on a farm outside of Potlatch, alongside her sister, Marie. While her father worked in a sawmill, Alice helped with jobs all around the house and the farm, developing a strong work ethic. Alice would take any chance she could to spend weekends with her grandmother, who she idolized and felt at peace with.

Alice married her lifelong love, Jack E. Hites, on July 30, 1949. They welcomed daughter Kathy in 1951, in Moscow. Shortly before David’s arrival in 1960, the family moved to Lewiston where Alice and Jack lived for the rest of their lives.

Tags

Recommended for you