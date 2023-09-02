Alice Nga Chi Woo, at the age of 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Edmonds Wash.

She was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Kwantang Taisen, in Mame Mee Village, Canton, China to Jut Jung and Tsiu Foong Lee.

Treasured wife of the late Stanley Eng Shu Kan Woo, who preceded in her death in 1995, along with their eldest child, Edward Du, in 2006.

Recommended for you