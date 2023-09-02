Alice Nga Chi Woo, at the age of 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Edmonds Wash.
She was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Kwantang Taisen, in Mame Mee Village, Canton, China to Jut Jung and Tsiu Foong Lee.
Treasured wife of the late Stanley Eng Shu Kan Woo, who preceded in her death in 1995, along with their eldest child, Edward Du, in 2006.
When she was born, her grandparents and parents hoped for a boy. After she was born, her grandfather said, if it is boy, we will have good fortune, boys stay home with the parents, even after marrying and having children. But girls go to their husband’s family, the good fortune will be in their family. Even so, Alice was very special, a first-born child and a girl.
A survivor of the World War II conflicts in China, said she knew more about the value of life. It was a hard lesson, and she always said she was still learning things.
She and Stanley came to America in 1949 and joined Stanley’s father in running the Oriental Café, in Pullman.
In America, she faced many new challenges.
Pullman, a farm community and college town, at the time, she learned English, got a high school diploma with the help of lifelong friends, Erma Holen, and Kenneth and Molly Gross.
Living on the edge of Washington State University campus, she walked to work every day at the WSU housing and food service. She worked the early shift at 6 a.m., to be sure she would be home for their six children after school. She retired from WSU after almost 30 years in 1991. She saw the growth of Pullman, in all directions, and saw the college graduate to a university.
Alice was a dedicated seamstress, knitter, cook and baker with hundreds of pant suits, dresses and matching berets. She was proud of her sewing achievements and had photos of her work. Also, her devout knitting skills even won some “best ugly sweater awards”, while she donated multiple booties, hats and baby blankets to Pullman’s Newborns.
Her most desirable delicacies included the homemade Chinese dim sum along with her baking specialties of orange rolls, lemon meringue pie and apple pie. Cakes of orange chiffon with a light glaze were just a few items in demand. Alice satisfied her sweet tooth and shared with all her friends so she would not eat too much.
She is survived by her five daughters, six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Memorial donations may be made to Pullman Transit and Dial-A-Ride, 775 NW Guy St., Pullman, WA 99163 or Pullman City Hall, Finance Dept., 190 SE Crestview St., Bldg. A, Pullman, WA 99163 (with note for Dial-A-Ride); Council on Aging and Human Services, 210 S. Main St., Colfax, WA 99111 or to the City of Pullman Memorial Tree Planting by mail to; Pullman Parks and Recreation, Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St.-Bldg B, Pullman, WA 99163 by phone (509) 338-3227 or email recreation@pullman-wa.gov, pullmanparksandrec.com.
A celebration of life will be held in Pullman in the spring of 2024, as Alice hated driving in the snow. She will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery next to her husband.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.