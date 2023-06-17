Alma Guy Bigby Paisley finally escaped her nagging children Friday, May 26, 2023, at the age of 83, leaving behind five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Although they certainly got on her nerves, Alma is finally getting some much-needed peace and quiet with her husband, Dave Paisley, who passed away in 2020. Alma was a dedicated parent, friend, reader and quilter.

Alma Guy Bigby was born in Stilwell, Okla., on Feb. 6, 1940, the oldest child of Evelyn and Gus Bigby. Alma did her best to torment her younger siblings, Tom and Cathy. Despite her parents’ tumultuous relationship, Alma could entertain her own children with stories of growing up in Stilwell, Adair County and the Cherokee Nation. Alma liked to point out that she was the “Basketball Queen” even if her mom got her dress from a thrift store and had to alter it to fit her. She had a tight-knit group of friends there who still adore each other to this day.

Alma moved to Bozeman, Mont., in her final year of high school. She would stop by and see her brother who worked at a garage. It was there that she met Dave Paisley whom, during their first conversation, had grease on his teeth. But Alma saw through the blackened teeth and receding hairline and traveled to Scotland to marry this man, where they gave birth to their first daughter Debi (Harrris).