Alma Guy Bigby Paisley finally escaped her nagging children Friday, May 26, 2023, at the age of 83, leaving behind five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Although they certainly got on her nerves, Alma is finally getting some much-needed peace and quiet with her husband, Dave Paisley, who passed away in 2020. Alma was a dedicated parent, friend, reader and quilter.
Alma Guy Bigby was born in Stilwell, Okla., on Feb. 6, 1940, the oldest child of Evelyn and Gus Bigby. Alma did her best to torment her younger siblings, Tom and Cathy. Despite her parents’ tumultuous relationship, Alma could entertain her own children with stories of growing up in Stilwell, Adair County and the Cherokee Nation. Alma liked to point out that she was the “Basketball Queen” even if her mom got her dress from a thrift store and had to alter it to fit her. She had a tight-knit group of friends there who still adore each other to this day.
Alma moved to Bozeman, Mont., in her final year of high school. She would stop by and see her brother who worked at a garage. It was there that she met Dave Paisley whom, during their first conversation, had grease on his teeth. But Alma saw through the blackened teeth and receding hairline and traveled to Scotland to marry this man, where they gave birth to their first daughter Debi (Harrris).
Dave left the U.S. Air Force to work in New Jersey where their son David Paisley Jr. was born. They then moved to Georgia where Diane (Paisley) was born. Keeping with their tradition of moving and having children, Dana (Paisley) was born in another part of Georgia. Their last child, Delise (Wingfield) was born in California.
Alma and Dave then moved to Moscow, where they lived for 25 years and raised their children. All five children graduated from Moscow High School and then graduated from college. Alma was always proud of that fact.
Alma and Dave moved to Elk City for Dave’s job where he worked up to his retirement. Due to Dave’s health, they moved again to Clarkston where they spent their final years.
Both Alma and Dave were snowbirds traveling to Arizona where they would abandon their grown children to enjoy the weather, friendships and adventures.
Alma was a terrific mother and a favorite grandma to her grandchildren due to her laid-back grandparenting style and always came to the rescue of her children when they needed a parenting break. Alma was also a great secret keeper as she kept the secret of who her favorite child was to her death bed despite the pestering of her children to finally admit who it was.
Alma will be missed but made this world a better place just because of her humor. She passed that down to her children. Alma requested that no service to be held. Alma’s family asks that you take a moment and think fondly of her and enjoy a beverage (hers will be a Diet Coke along with a Snickers bar).
As her favorite childhood hero, Roy Rogers, would say, “ ‘Happy trails to you, until we meet again.’ See you on the flip side Mom. We love you.”