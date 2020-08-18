Anita “Marlene” Wright

A. Marlene Wright, a Wenatchee resident since 1971, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the age of 80.
She was born in Colfax to Eslie and Evelyn Cox, and was raised in Palouse, graduating from Palouse High School in 1958. She met her husband, Ron, on a blind date in Palouse and began their married life together in 1959 in Potlatch, with stops in Salt Lake City and Kent, Wash., before settling in Wenatchee. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary last May.
Marlene graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane and began a bookkeeping/accounting career that lasted through out her working life. She retired from Douglas County Public Utility District, after 22 years of service, beginning as a meter reader, working her way up to treasurer, and retiring as an insurance budget specialist.
She and Ron were enthusiastic boaters, bitten by the “2-foot-itis bug” beginning with a canoe and progressing through the years to a 28-foot cruiser, spending many leisure hours on area waters. They were longtime members of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, and enjoyed every boat-only campground numerous times on Lake Chelan over the years, exploring and relaxing with family and friends.
Retirement years found them escaping north central Washington winters in their fifth-wheel, traveling to the warmer climate of Arizona and Texas.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Ron; son Kevin Wright (Kathy), Wenatchee; daughter Teresa Cole (Craig), Pullman; granddaughter Jennifer Gault (Justin); grandsons Hayden and Austin Cole; grandson Jason Thorson (Kimili); granddaughter Brenda Thorson; great-grandchildren Avery and Athen Gault, Madison Fjeld, Tyce and Jett Thorson, Alyssa and Amber Cooklin and Noah Thorson.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents Eslie and Evelyn Cox and brother Dennis Cox.
The family would like to thank Blossom Creek Memory Care and Confluence Health Hospice for their compassion and care.
A family graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeze Cemetery, north of Potlatch, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider any memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alz.org.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.