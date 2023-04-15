Anke Burger

Anke Burger, 87, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her Pullman home. Anke was born June 19, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, to Dr. Walter and Irmgard (Bramm) David. She grew up in Germany and trained as a medical technician there following high school.

In 1962, she moved to the United States to work as a laboratory technician at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. Later, Anke moved to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she met her future husband, Dieter Burger, who was a graduate student at the time. They were married in Madison on Sept. 26, 1964, and moved to Pullman that same year. Anke raised their family and was actively involved in the children’s many activities during those years.

Anke returned to school in the 1980s and received a Bachelor of Science in horticulture from Washington State University. Anke worked at WSU as an administrative assistant until her retirement.

