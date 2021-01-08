Ann Carol Masson was born Ann Carol Kioseff on Sept. 29, in a year that she preferred to keep private. Ann was born in Waukesha, Wis. Her mother was Hazel (Dohme) Kioseff, and her father was Boyan J. Kioseff, originally of Sophia, Bulgaria.
Ann spent her childhood in Waukesha and in the farm country of eastern Illinois, outside of Champaign-Urbana. In Waukesha, Ann attended Waukesha High School, graduating in 1958. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Waukesha. She was true to the Congregational Church the whole of her life; she loved the community and fellowship. She was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and sang regularly for the congregation, sharing her gift freely with others. Her mother, Hazel, provided a beautiful and loving home for Ann. She grew up with one brother, Donald. She had a close relationship with her mother and her brother that lasted the entirety of her life.
Ann attended Elmhurst College, in Elmhurst, Ill., graduating with a degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school for a year in Elmhurst. Ann was then married to D. Bruce Masson, and she moved to Houston, Texas, where her first daughter, Mary, was born.
In 1960, Ann moved to Pullman, where she spent the next 43 years of her life. In Pullman, her daughter, Susan, and her son, Douglas, were born. Ann was a steadfast and devoted mother. She was always supportive of her children, encouraging them to experience life to the fullest. She was extremely generous, and she was a true champion of all of her children’s hobbies and interests. She loved to travel, and she always made sure her children had many opportunities to experience life in other parts of the world. She endeavored to instill the value of love and commitment to family — every summer a long train trip was made back to the Midwest so that her new family would know of her life and roots in Waukesha.
Ann also gave her children the gift of an understanding of a healthy and balanced lifestyle — she was extremely canny when it came to personal health and positive living choices. She worked to instill the love of church in her children. Her devotion to the Congregational Church of Pullman was very strong; she was a longtime member of the Pullman congregation. She continued to share her beautiful singing voice with the church community, and she was very active in the fellowship of the church. Ann also fully understood the value of friendship, making many great friends in Pullman. She was a part of many people’s lives. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. All who knew her enjoyed her company immensely.
Ann devoted herself to becoming a skilled painter in the art of watercolor, a difficult medium to master. Ann struggled and grew as an artist, creating captivating watercolors that, to this day, enhance the walls of many homes. She sent out a beautiful Christmas card every season with a print of one of her latest creations; all who received a card always enjoyed the beauty of her hard work. Ann loved the arts, and she was always a supporter of the artistic endeavors of others. She was extremely generous and thoughtful to the lives of others. She supported many, many people who needed financial help in Central American countries. She would send money to families and students in need, receiving many letters of thanks throughout the years from people grateful for her support and help. Her giving nature and her generosity were always in evidence — she was always thinking of ways in which she could enhance the lives of others before her own.
In 2003, Ann moved to Portland, Ore., where she lived for the next 14 years. She loved her life in Portland. She made many friends, she continued to travel and paint, and she became active in the Congregational Church. While in Portland, she was delighted to be closer to her children; both her son and one of her daughters lived in Portland, and she had a very active role in their lives. Her two grandsons were born while she lived in Portland. She loved the role of grandmother, and she was always thrilled to be near her grandchildren.
Sadly, it was also in Portland that Ann’s battle with dementia commenced. She returned to Pullman in 2017, and she spent the remaining years of her life in eastern Washington. Ann passed away, peacefully and without pain, Dec. 11, 2020. She died in a quiet room, supported by her loyal and loving family. She is survived by D. Bruce Masson; her son Dr. Douglas B. Masson; and her daughters Susan Ann Masson and Mary Helen Masson. She has two grandsons, Alec Masson and Ryan Masson, both of Portland. Her brother Donald died from complications of dementia in 2018. She touched many lives while she was here, and her passing is deeply mourned. She left behind many gifts, and for that she will always be remembered.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.