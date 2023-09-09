Ann L. Holbrook (Tuttle) was born May 30, 1947, in Colfax, to John and Eileen (Rosenberg) Tuttle. She passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. She was surrounded by friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son David. She is survived by her husband Greg of Garfield, son Robert “Ike” and his wife Denise of Spokane, daughter-in-law Stacie of Moscow and son Kirk and his wife Quest of Garfield. Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren and great-grandson, her sisters Mikki Tauge and Gina Lyons and her brother Cliff Tuttle and his wife Joey of Oregon.
Ann and her family moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho in 1956 and moved back to Colfax in 1963. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1965. She married Greg Holbrook on May 27, 1972. Ann worked at the F.S.A. office in Colfax for Just over 30 years.
She loved all the farmers she met through her work. Ann truly believed that you treat others as you wish to be treated. She was a friend that believed all people were inherently good. She was a loving wife and mother. She has left a legacy that will remain.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking people to donate to Council on Aging, P.O. Box 107 Colfax, WA 99111, in her name.
There will be a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hill Ray Plaza in Colfax. Feel free to bring your favorite dessert dish to share, as we all share in the love she gave us all.
Corbeill Funeral Homes in Colfax is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.