Ann Louise Ringe, 87, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg with a luncheon to follow. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Genesee City Cemetery in Genesee.
Ann was born to John and Rowena Luedke on Sept. 10, 1932, in Colfax. Her family home was in Genesee, where she grew up and graduated from Genesee High School in 1950. Ann then attended the University of Idaho, studying home economics. While there, she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, sang in the University Vandaleers chorus and was active in many other campus musical activities.
Ann married L. Don Ringe in Genesee in March 1953. Following his Air Force deployment in April 1953, they lived in several states across the West, where Don was first a field geologist and then a university professor. Ellensburg has been their home since 1968, and they raised their family here. Ann and Don were very active members of First Lutheran Church, Central Washington University and the greater Ellensburg community.
Ann had a lifelong love of music, was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church choir, sang in numerous community theater productions and in many weddings and other services. A voracious reader, Ann was never far from a book, newspaper or magazine. Together, she and Don also loved to travel with family and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by husband Don and sister Jean. She is survived by sons Mitch (Judy Marie), Brad (Cookie) and Pat (Allison); grandchildren Brooke, Lauren, Tyler, Christopher and Andrea; and great-grandchildren Vera and Juniper. She is also survived by sister Maurine Finney, of Moscow.
Memorial contributions in Ann’s honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Ann’s family. Online condolences may be left at johnston-williams.com.