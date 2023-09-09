On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2023, Ardis Chauncey Thomason escaped the bonds of his tired, broken body to be with his Savior for eternity. He was born March 12, 1929, to Gladys Josephine (Nichols) Thomason and Vance LaSalle Thomason in Molalla, Ore., while his family visited relatives there. In later life when the subject came up, he was quick to point out he would have preferred to be born on the Camas Prairie and that he returned there just as quickly as a newborn could. He joined brothers Robert and William at the family ranch at the foot of Mason Butte where they were later joined by younger brothers, Mason and Dennis “Jug.”

He spent his early years living the hardscrabble life associated with being dependent on a small family farm during the Depression. He didn’t enjoy many of the basics his peers enjoyed, but he learned to work hard, serve God, love his family and to be a proud and thankful American, traits he demonstrated his entire life and passed along to his children.

He left the farm to serve in the U.S. Army. He was proud of his service and was stationed in pre-state Alaska during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the Camas Prairie, bought a logging truck and spent the next two decades working in the timber industry. His work took the family to several timber towns in North Idaho and Montana. He left the industry in 1971 and worked with his brothers at Thomason Chemical Co. until retirement.

