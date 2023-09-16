Arthur Strickland Mell, 86, of Spokane, passed away quickly from complications of COVID-19, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Born May 19, 1937, in Oakland, Calif., to Carman and Cassie Mell, Arthur was the youngest of ten children. Reverand Mell moved his family to Moscow where Art delivered telegrams and flowers by bicycle and later attended the University of Idaho where he met Betty Scoggin.
Upon completion of his accounting degree, Art and Betty married and moved to Seattle where he worked for Boeing until joining the U.S. Army where he eventually landed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After serving his country in communications, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Art was a CPA for Peterson Lorenz and Cole, an accountant for Stoltz Electric and received a presidential award for his campaign financial work for Alaska. Missing family, they moved to Spokane, in 1975, where Art was assigned to a task force for Pack River Lumber keeping the company from bankruptcy. SCAFCO/Stone Group then became home to Art.
At Stone Group, Art was a key manager and leader for over 40 years. Art joined in 1978 and served as CFO for over 30 years. During that period, he successfully introduced best personnel practices, excellent financial management and leadership that allowed the company to succeed. Under his leadership, the companies grew from eight employees to 400. The echoes of Art’s superior work continue to the present. For the last 10 years of his career, he served in key advisory roles, finally retiring at 82. He loved lunch with former co-workers to learn all the news from work and share in their lives. At all points in his career, Art modeled the best in honesty and ethics. Art was admired and beloved by the employees he worked with for decades.
The true core of Art Mell was his Christian example. At age 12 he gave his life to Christ where Jesus was with him in the valleys and on the mountain tops. He spread the gospel and the love of Jesus to those around him. He and Betty rode their bikes across America in 2000 teaching about Jesus each evening. He counseled many folks, was generous to everyone and had a strong work ethic. We will miss his made-up songs, wisdom and humility.
He is survived by son David (Leslie) Mell; daughter Kym (James) Faulkner; good boss, friend and bonus son, Larry Stone; his sisters, Neva Royer and Carmen Halstead, and brother, Galen Mell; grandchildren Amanda Mell, Ben Mell, Tayla Reierson, Justin Skinner, Elizabeth Hammer, Christopher Faulkner and James “Jimmy” Faulkner; and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Art is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty, parents and siblings, Doris McLaughlin, Donna Lorenson, Cleo “Ed” Mell, Fern Goss, Dean Mell and Keith Mell.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 and available online. Memorial donations may be given to the Spokane Union Gospel Mission at uniongospelmission.org/donate.