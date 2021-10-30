On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Barbara Elizabeth Jennings Hume passed away peacefully in her sleep with family at her side. Barbara was 95.
Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1926, at the Willows Maternity Home in Kansas City, Mo. She was adopted at 1 month of age by Glanden and Marion Jennings of Emporia, Kan. The family moved to Osage City Kan., in 1927. Glanden passed away in 1928, leaving Marion to raise Barbara and her older brother Russell during the Depression. In 1943, while a senior in high school, Barbara met John Will Hume at a café where she was working. John was with the U.S. Air Force assigned for training at a base near Osage City. They became engaged in February and promised their parents they would wait to get married until John was out of the Army. However, when John received his deployment orders, they “fibbed” about their ages on the marriage certificate and were married Sept. 30, 1943. John shipped out to the European theater four days later. At the time of their marriage, John was 20 and Barbara was 17. In 1943, married women were not allowed to attend high school, so Barbara had to drop out and forgo a scholarship to a local Junior College. During the 2½ years John was overseas; Barbara worked at a drug store in Wichita Falls, Kan., and lived with other friends whose husbands were also serving in World War II.
When John returned and was discharged from the service, the couple picked up on a marriage, became reacquainted with each other and moved to Colorado. John worked on cattle ranches in the Black Forest area around Colorado Springs and the Cherry Hill area around Denver. During this time, three children were born: John (Robby) in 1946, Mary Beth in 1951 and Mark in 1952. In 1953, John and Barbara moved to the family farm by Simila, Colo., when his parents retired. After a few years of trying to farm in a high plateau desert, John started working various jobs off the farm. Barbara’s days were full of trying to corral three adventurous, independent children and new arrival, Nelda, in 1958. While the farm was not economically prosperous, there were a lot of good memories made by the children growing up where your imagination could soar. Since Barbara had to leave high school, one of her passions was that her children have a good education. When the small country school was lacking in good teachers, Barbara saw that the children got what tutoring she could find. There were many 100-mile round trips to the library in Colorado Springs so her children could check out stacks of books. Barbara was extremely proud of the fact that all four of her children earned college degrees.
In 1963, John and Barbara made the decision to sell the farm and move to Lewiston where some of Barbara’s family lived. During the early years in Lewiston, Barbara became involved in the Friends of the Library, receiving the Idaho State Trustee of the Year award in 1970; League of Women Voters; and the Presbyterian Church, as a youth leader. She studied and earned a GED certificate. She worked for a real estate agency in Clarkston. She received her real estate license in 1969 and started working in Lewiston. Being a real estate salesman was a good fit, as John was building houses. She earned her brokers license in 1975 and opened her own real estate office. In 1976, she received the Lewiston Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year award and was the board’s president from 1976-78. She was also a member and president of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. In 1980, she became the first woman appointed to the Idaho State Board of Real Estate Commissioners. In that position, she traveled back and forth to Boise as well as to meetings throughout the United States. Barbara’s fun personality and sense of humor were enjoyed by the people she met.
Barbara eventually sold the business but continued to work in real estate until her early 70s. She retired to take care of John as his health declined. The grandkids have lots of fond memories of going on “vacation” to Grandpa and Grandma’s where they were thoroughly spoiled and loved. Barb was an excellent cook and baker. Grandma’s cookie jar was seldom empty. In 2000, they moved to Moscow to be closer to family. After 58 years of marriage, John passed away in 2002. Barbara spent the following years having time with family and new friends, satisfying her passion for reading and enjoying the companionship of her dogs. Barbara’s questions about her birth family were answered through the work of daughter-in-law Janet Hume. Barbara was able to make contact with cousins and learn the story of her biological family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Russell Jennings, husband John and son-in-law Ron Richard. She is survived by her children, John Robert Hume, Mary Beth Howell (Ken), Mark Hume (Mary DuPree) and Nelda Kay Hume. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Sandy Hendren for the years of home care she gave Barbara, Kathy Pittman for Barbara’s spiritual care and the staff of Aspen Care Center for caring for her the last six months.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Moscow Public Library. A family celebration of a wonderful woman and a life well lived will be held at a later date.
