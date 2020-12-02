Barbara Johnston, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home in Moscow. She was 89.
Barbara was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Spokane to George Edward and Florence Sheets Iverson. She attended school in Spokane until the family moved to the Blaine area near Moscow. Barbara graduated from Moscow High School in 1949.
She married Keith Hawley in 1949. They later divorced. She married Allen Johnston in 1968.
Barbara worked for General Telephone Co. for nearly 25 years. She retired from GTE in 1991. She enjoyed staying connected with the many friends she made at GTE.
She and Allen enjoyed traveling to visit family and camping with their friends in the Northwest Travelers Good Sam Club.
Barbara’s passion was her sewing. She was an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Piecemakers. Barbara will be remembered for the hundreds of baby gowns she made for Lutheran World Relief.
Surviving are children Bruce (Lisa) Hawley, of Benton, Ark., and Kay (John) Maurin, of Moscow; her grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan, Spencer and Trevor Hawley, John Maurin, Jessica Maurin Garner, Patrick Maurin, and Christy Maurin Wissman; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her nieces, Terri Iverson Nagrone and Penny Iverson Erickson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brother Don.
The family sends gratitude and special thanks to caregivers Joyce and Lina, and Korene, Jolene, Julia, Mary, Ann and Jamie from Kindred Hospice.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.