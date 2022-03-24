Benjamin James “Ben” Cooper, 46, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital due to complications from cancer.
Ben was born October 5, 1975, in Colfax to James and Kathryn (Helm) Cooper. He grew up in Pullman, California and Seattle, where he completed school. Following high school, Ben began working for the City of Bellevue. In May of 2000, Ben met the love of his life, Helena Lozinski. They married Dec. 9, 2000, in Kirkland. Ben returned to school and received his degree in business and accounting. They made Monroe, Wash., their home and he went to work for the City of Sammamish, Wash., until 2009. It was then that the family moved to Pullman to make their home. Ben went into business with his father, and brother, Doug, operating The Zzu Bar and Grill in Pullman. Ben and Helena later owned and operated Precision Cleaning together.
To say Ben loved his family is an understatement. They were everything to him. They would spend time together camping, fishing, taking trips to Montana, barbecuing and just hanging out. And it brought him pure joy. They were his world. And Helena was his true soul mate.
His best friend was his dad. If the Cougs were playing, they were always watching and yelling “go Cougs” at the TV. The bond they shared was something very rare and special.
Ben also loved helping his mom and spending time with her. He took great pride in anything he could do to help her. He loved his mom with all his heart.
Ben is survived by his wife, Helena; his son, Cole; his daughter, Emily; father Jim (Kathy) Cooper; mother Kathryn Beyers; and his four brothers, Jason Draper, Paul and John Goebel, and Doug Cooper.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.