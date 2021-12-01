Berneice L. “Bernie” Nagle, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Bernie was born Feb. 7, 1946, to Richard Conger and June (Bidlake) Conger at Colfax. She attended school at Palouse and graduated from Palouse High School in 1964.
She married Gary (Pedo) Nagle on Oct. 23, 1964, at Potlatch and the couple made their home at Potlatch.
Bernie was a stay-at-home mother raising their two children before working as a custodian at Potlatch High School until she retired. She enjoyed target practicing, camping with her family and riding her four-wheeler up on the dredge.
Survivors include her son, Dale Nagle (Tina), of Potlatch; one brother, Michael Cameron (Violet), of Lancaster, Calif.; two sisters, Roseanna Alexander (Jerry), of Coeur d’Alene, and Mary Arndt, of Coeur d’Alene. She is also survived by one stepgrandson, Steve Knapp (Julia), and one great-grandchild, Stevie. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Nagle, and daughter, June Nagle.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Services will be at a later date.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.