Betty R. Sandell, of Moscow, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home. She was 94.
Betty was born March 8, 1924, in Holdrege, Neb., to Fred and Flora Young. She graduated from Holdrege in 1942. After high school, she moved to Denver to attend a beauty academy and loved her work all her life.
Betty met and fell in love with John Sandell and waited four and a half years for him to finish his military service before they were married Feb. 22, 1944, and were married for 74 years before John’s passing in 2019. They had two sons who survive them, John Jr. (wife Claire) and Thomas, along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Betty was very active her entire life. She loved her quilting, and her art, and gave many of her paintings away. She was a good cook and baker and loved her kitchen. Betty also made beautiful garnet and turquoise jewelry.
At her request, there will be no service or ceremony.
