Brad Brown, 52 years of age, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
Brad was born May 9, 1970, in Orofino. He was the oldest of five children. Brad graduated from Timberline High School in 1988. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College for three years.
Brad worked at Twin City Foods Pea Harvest in Lewiston and then worked for Mader Farms on the Palouse and in Waitsburg, Wash. Then he worked for McGregor’s on the Palouse, where he drove trucks, spread fertilizer and sprayed fields. Brad also worked at NWB Asphalt in Pendleton, Ore., for his uncle Neil Brown. Brad then went on to work at the bowling alley’s Zeppoz in Pullman, Lancer Lanes in Clarkston and Imperial Bowl in Craigmont. He was a mechanic at all three bowling alleys. Brad loved bowling and played in many tournaments and made a lot of friends. Brad married Debbie Dedmore on May 26, 2012. They divorced in 2021.
While growing up on the family farm in Fraser, Brad was driving trucks, combines and tractors in his teen years. He also gained a lot of experience by helping take care of cattle. There was always work to do, so he was always kept busy. Brad has spent many Summers in his adulthood coming back to the Brown’s family farm to help with haying and harvest season. During harvest, he was usually in charge of running the bank out wagon. His family was always grateful for his help during those busy months. Throughout most of his youth, Brad was in 4-H Club. He showed many steers at the fair and really enjoyed that. For a 4-H woodworking project, Brad made his mom a beautiful China cabinet that he won best in show for. His mom, Donna, still uses and loves it to this day.
Brad’s family and friends knew him by the nickname Bear because he was like a big teddy bear. He was the tallest of the five siblings and also had a big heart. He loved animals and had many pets throughout his life.
Brad is survived by his parents, Danny and Donna Brown; brother Cory Brown; brother Kevin and sister-in-law Katy Brown; brother Derek Brown and sister-in-law Caresse Brown; and sister Danette McIntosh and brother-in-law Josh McIntosh. He also has 10 nieces and six nephews.
A small family gathering for Brad will be held at a later date.