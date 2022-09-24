Bruce Brendan Davitt, 73, of Pullman, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Bruce was born Dec. 25, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He grew up in Queens, graduating from Holy Cross High School. He attended Fordham University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. Bruce married Christine Connelly at Fordham’s Chapel in 1971. Bruce served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and returned to New York following his honorable discharge in 1973. It was then that Bruce and Christine moved to Pullman. He received another Bachelor of Science degree in zoology as well as his master’s degree from Washington State University.
Bruce went to work at Washington State in the Wildlife Habitat Management Department where he served until his retirement in 2019. Bruce was an avid Cougar fan, attending all football games through the years. He enjoyed gardening, playing guitar and watching sci-fi and mystery series on television. Bruce loved animals and was always at the ready to adopt a new pet.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Klimoski, and brother-in-law, Michael Klimoski, of New York. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Christine, in 2021.
A memorial service, honoring both Bruce and Christine’s lives will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Everyone is asked to wear Cougar attire.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.