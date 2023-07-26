Bryan Clifford Osborne, 51, passed away at Gritman Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones Monday, July 3, 2023.
Bryan was born in Moscow on Feb. 1, 1972, to Cliff and Linda (Cone) Osborne. The family moved to Orofino when Bryan was two years old. He attended school in Orofino from 1977 to 1986 before his family moved back to Potlatch. He attended Potlatch High School and graduated in 1990. After graduating, Bryan attended the University of Idaho to study business and marketing, and while attending he joined Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity (ATO). During his time at the university, he worked as a bouncer at the Corner Club and Mingles in Moscow. He also worked at JCPenney as a customer service representative in the men’s department. As a bouncer, he met Angela (Wombolt) Osborne of Wardner, Idaho, and the two were married in 1996 (divorced in 2008). After college, he continued working as a logger for his family’s company, C&M Logging. He left the family company for a few years and worked for Pine Creek Logging then returned to C&M Logging in 2020. In May of 2012, he married Hope Johnson (divorced 2021).
Bryan will forever be known as the life of the party with his sassy remarks and outgoing personality. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a man of many interests such as working in his shop on his many cars, projects around his property, fishing, music, shooting pool down at the Onaway bar, going for rides in the mountains either in his jeep or his side by side. One of his favorite things to do was to send music trivia to his friends and family. Bryan was also known for posting some of the best Facebook memes which many chuckled at.
Bryan leaves behind his four children; Alisha Fish (Josh) of Coeur d’Alene, Trevor Osborne of Moscow, Jordan Osborne of Moscow and Jade Osborne of Moscow; four grandchildren, Payeton, Eli, Rylie and Taylor; his sister Kimberly Osborne; nephew Devan (Libby) Carpenter, and niece Danaira Carpenter; and many other cousins, uncles and close relatives.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents; Clifford Osborne and Linda Osborne; his uncle Harold (Sandy) Osborne; and his aunts Garoldine (Darrel) Kinman, Velda Ross, Paulette Cone and Shirley Osborne.
A memorial service for Bryan will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with Pastor Lee Nicholson officiating. A catered gathering after the service will be held at the Osborne Family Home, 1391 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.