Calvin Jay Ochszner, 97, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.

Calvin was born on Oct. 15, 1925, at Shelby, S.D., to Carl and Agnes (Lenz) Ochszner. He attended his schooling at Gettysburg, S.D.

He joined the United States Army on Dec. 7, 1943, and was stationed in China during World War II. He was discharged on March 1, 1946.

