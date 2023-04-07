Calvin Jay Ochszner, 97, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
Calvin was born on Oct. 15, 1925, at Shelby, S.D., to Carl and Agnes (Lenz) Ochszner. He attended his schooling at Gettysburg, S.D.
He joined the United States Army on Dec. 7, 1943, and was stationed in China during World War II. He was discharged on March 1, 1946.
He married Mary Jean Simons on Oct. 24, 1948, at Rapid City, S.D., and the couple made their home at Rapid City. Mr. Ochszner worked as a carpenter there until moving to Potlatch in 1950.
Mr. Ochszner worked for Potlatch Forests as a lift-truck driver until the mill closed in the 1980s. He then worked at the mill in Coeur d’Alene and later in Lewiston until he retired. Mrs. Ochszner passed away in 2019.
Calvin enjoyed gardening, fishing, pinochle, watching Gonzaga Basketball, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports.
Survivors include one daughter, Gayle Bryngelson (Randy), of Potlatch. Calvin is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Dennis Ochszner, one daughter, Marlys Therien, his parents, Carl and Agnes Ochszner, brother Clarence Ochszner and one sister, Inez Ochszner.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at the Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.