Carol Jean MacPherson

Carol Jean MacPherson passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, 2023, after two years of battling cancer.

Carol Jean King was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Lancaster, Calif., to Robert L. and Mary King. Carol was the fifth of seven children. As a child, she and her family moved frequently due to her dad’s military service until the family settled in Spokane and later moved to Garfield.

In 1983, Carol married Ron MacPherson of St. Maries. Together they had one son, Daniel Ernest MacPherson, born in 1985. Later Carol and Ron divorced. Carol and Daniel moved frequently for years.

