Carolyn McCoy

Carolyn Thelma McCoy (née Gray) departed for her heavenly home Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She had been speaking about wanting to see Jesus since Christmas and was granted her wish with a peaceful passing into His arms.
Carolyn was born in the Potlatch hospital March 22, 1934, to James Edwin and Thelma (Simpson) Gray. She came home to the Viola farm where she spent her childhood with one sibling, her brother Eddie, who arrived in 1936. Carolyn initially attended school in Viola and Palouse, but then attended and graduated from Moscow in 1952. She attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa for one year before returning home to marry a sandy-headed boy, Oba McCoy, who she had met in Sunday School at the Palouse Nazarene Church.
Oba and Carolyn married on April 8, 1954. While Oba was busy being a farmer, plumber and builder, Carolyn enjoyed being a homemaker. They welcomed their daughter, Lecia, to the family on April 5, 1955, and their son, Len, on July 28, 1958. In addition to being a great mother, Carolyn was a fabulous cook; baking was her specialty. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary — well, at least within the family — and she frequently graced others with her meals and baked goods. Carolyn had a humorous side, and she often had her family laughing with her gift of mimicry. She was a whiz at precisely imitating voice and mannerisms.
Carolyn will be remembered for many things, but her deep faith and sweet nature overshadow it all. She came to know the Lord as a young girl, and her faith led her to a life of giving: flowers, food, and — most of all — love. She was a member of the Moscow Church of the Nazarene where she and Oba faithfully served in multiple capacities. Carolyn had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the Nazarene choir as well as visited nursing homes and encouraged the residents with hymns of worship. She memorized a great deal of Scripture at her mother’s knee and was able to recite much of it until the end of her life. She was a wonderful witness of God’s grace.
Carolyn is survived — and will be greatly missed — by her daughter Lecia Luft of Post Falls; her son Len McCoy of Moscow; her grandson Mark Luft of Savannah, Ga.; her brother Eddie Gray (Karil) of Viola and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery. A viewing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. The family suggests any donations be made to Nazarene Missions International or Samaritan’s Purse. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.