Carolyn McCoy

Carolyn Thelma McCoy (née Gray) departed for her heavenly home Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She had been speaking about wanting to see Jesus since Christmas and was granted her wish with a peaceful passing into His arms.

Carolyn was born in the Potlatch hospital March 22, 1934, to James Edwin and Thelma (Simpson) Gray. She came home to the Viola farm where she spent her childhood with one sibling, her brother Eddie, who arrived in 1936. Carolyn initially attended school in Viola and Palouse, but then attended and graduated from Moscow in 1952. She attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa for one year before returning home to marry a sandy-headed boy, Oba McCoy, who she had met in Sunday School at the Palouse Nazarene Church.

Oba and Carolyn married on April 8, 1954. While Oba was busy being a farmer, plumber and builder, Carolyn enjoyed being a homemaker. They welcomed their daughter, Lecia, to the family on April 5, 1955, and their son, Len, on July 28, 1958. In addition to being a great mother, Carolyn was a fabulous cook; baking was her specialty. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary — well, at least within the family — and she frequently graced others with her meals and baked goods. Carolyn had a humorous side, and she often had her family laughing with her gift of mimicry. She was a whiz at precisely imitating voice and mannerisms.

Recommended for you