Charles A. Hamilton, 67, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after battling COVID-19 and complications of diabetes.
Charles was born Feb. 23, 1953, to Don and Mary (McCabe) Hamilton. Following the death of his mother, he lived and attended school in Moscow for a time.
Charles joined the Marine Corps in 1971 at the age of 17 and was stationed in the Philippines during the duration of his service.
He worked for Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., from 1989 to 2017. On March 11, 1989, he married Claudia Wingrove at the Fremont United Methodist Church in Portland.
He graduated from Portland State University in 2000 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in English, after which he traveled to Ulsan, South Korea, where he taught English for the duration of a year. After his contract ended, he returned to Legacy Health.
In life, he was an outdoor enthusiast, an avid reader, and a loving father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his brother Don, his sister Heather, his son Maxwell, his daughter Rebecca as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, his sister, Kathy and brother, Doug.
A private family service is to be held June 26 on the family property near Pullman.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow.