Charlotte Land Summers Wenneker, 82, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, peacefully after years of battling chronic lung disease.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Tad) Perry; her daughters, Carolyn (Jeff) Gordon and Ann-Marie (Kevin) Condon; grandsons Alex (Jenny) Gordon, George Condon and Christopher Condon; and three great-grandchildren.
Born in Fayette, Mo., and raised in Armstrong, Mo., Charlotte graduated from Armstrong High School in 1956. She was able to attend her 60th class reunion along with all the remaining members of her class in 2016.
Charlotte married Gordon (Sam) Wenneker in 1959. They celebrated more than 50 years together before his passing in 2015.
She attended Christian College (Columbia, Mo.), Central Methodist University (Fayette, Mo.) and graduated with a degree in English from the University of Alabama in Athens, Ala.
Charlotte taught kindergarten in Houston, then became a librarian and worked in the San Bernardino and Kern County systems in California. She later became an engineering assistant for Comarco Weapons Support Division in Ridgecrest, Calif.
Besides working full time most of her life, Charlotte believed in volunteer service. She belonged to a service sorority and collected door to door for March of Dimes, with Carolyn and Ann-Marie in the stroller, while living in Texas.
When each of the girls were in Brownie Girl Scouts, Charlotte lived for months with a dining room full of Girl Scout cookies while volunteering as cookie sales chairman.
After retirement, she stayed active volunteering in the classroom as a reading aid for first grade students. She loved the students and brought them homemade treats on all the holidays. “Mrs. W” was everyone’s favorite grandma.
Charlotte and Sam lived and worked all over the U.S. and abroad during their lives together. Their list of residences include: Huntsville, Ala.; Dayton, Ohio; China Lake, Calif.; Houston; Yucca Valley, Calif.; Ridgecrest, Calif.; Ottobrun, Germany; Fayette, Mo.; Vancouver, Wash.; and Pullman.
Charlotte devoted her life to caring for others. Whether that was raising her daughters, wrangling a classroom full of 5-year-olds or creating innovative summer reading programs, she was dedicated to the task.
Aside from her family, Charlotte’s passion was reading. She migrated from paper books, to the Kindle and finally, as her eyesight deteriorated because of macular degeneration, to audiobooks.
Charlotte and Sam believed in education and worked hard to educate themselves and to see that their daughters received not only their college degrees, but that both received their master’s degrees.
Services for Charlotte will be held at a later date out of state.
Condolences may be sent to Charlotte’s family at 1765 SW Panorama Drive, Pullman, WA 99163.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lilac Services for the Blind, Spokane, at lilacblind.org.
Benefit the “Charlotte Summers Wenneker Hall of Sponsors Scholarship” in care of Central Methodist University, Advancement Office, 411 CMU Square, Fayette, MO 65248.