It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a great man, father, friend and partner. Chester D. Hall, 85, passed at his Coeur d’Alene home with family by his side Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Chester was born in Moscow to Dorothy Kimberling and James Hall on Jan. 21, 1937. He graduated from Moscow High School at the age of 16 and went on to the University of Idaho, where he swam and played freshman football. At the age of 18, he joined the Army Reserve, in which he gladly served his country. He was a patriot and big fan of the good old USA.
After college, he taught and coached in the small town of Elk River. He taught PE, health and science; coached football and basketball; and became the assistant principal, all by the age of 20. During this time, he married Sondra Reeves and they had one child, Erica. Chester moved to Kendrick, where he also taught and coached. In 1968, he was offered the position of swimming/diving and water polo coach at the University of Idaho. He accepted the position and with only one scholarship to offer, he built a highly successful and competitive program from the basement of Memorial Gym. He felt (as did many others) that the facilities were very inadequate for a collegiate-level swim program. After many talks with administration and the athletic department, he was allowed to build his dream pool, which now stands as the University of Idaho Swim Center. It still produces some of the fastest times in the country for its size. Chet was chosen to be on the NCAA swimming and diving rules committee and he also pursued his master’s degree through the University of Idaho.
It was at this time that he met and married a young lady named Diana, who had a precious little boy, Brian, who quickly became a new purpose and joy in Chet’s life. In 1972, Chet adopted Brian as his son. In 1979, Chet moved his little family to southern Idaho to try farming. He had a number of great ideas to make a struggling farm become profitable, but farmers were stuck in their ways and just wouldn’t listen to an educated man. This forced him out of southern Idaho and away from his family. He then reconnected with an old flame from high school, Shannon Hoppe and they were partners for more than 35 years. They shared a cabin in Cascade, Idaho and created a family of combined children and grandchildren together.
Chet loved all things outdoors, but he especially loved to fish. He desired to fish at every high mountain lake and river in Idaho and marked each one off as he accomplished it. He loved music and playing his guitar. There are stories and pictures of “Coach” entertaining his swimmers with his sweet velvet vocals and guitar picking at the pool. He loved the outdoors and taught students about survival and the great opportunities our state had to offer. Chet loved hunting with his fellow colleague and dearest friend, Cal Lathan. They even owned a horse together. The question always was which part did each own?
Dad, brother, grandpa, uncle, friend and coach touched many lives throughout his lifetime. Classmates from his years in Moscow and his college years still called often to check on him. Former players from his football, basketball and swim teams stayed in touch with “Coach” for many years. If you ever had a chance to meet him or hear him sing, you would know what an amazing individual Chester D. Hall was. He always believed that you should give a firm handshake and look a person in the eyes. He made sure this was the last thing he did with his son. His stories were always filled with humor and he would brighten a room when he entered. His smile and his sparkling blue eyes showed just who this man was and will be forever missed.
Chet is survived by his long-term partner, Shannan Hoppe, of Boise; his sister, Shirley Sorg, of Coeur d’Alene; his son, Brian Hall, of Coeur d’Alene; and numerous grandchildren and a niece.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d'Alene is in charge of arrangements.