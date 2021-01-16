Christine M. Davitt, 70, of Pullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Christine was born May 15, 1950, in Bronx, N.Y., to James and Stella (Smith) Connelly. She grew up in New York, where she graduated from high school. Christine attended Niagara University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1972, having studied natural sciences. She married Bruce Davitt on April 3, 1971, in Bronx, N.Y., and in 1973, they came to Pullman, where they have made their home since.
Christine received a Bachelor of Science in 1977 in bacteriology and followed that with her Ph.D. in zoology in 1987 from Washington State University. She taught parasitology at WSU and worked at the Franceschi Microscope and Imaging Center in the Department of Biological Sciences for 32 years until her retirement in 2016. Christine enjoyed going to garden centers and antique stores. She had a special love for animals and would often visit animal shelters.
She is survived by Bruce, her husband of nearly 50 years at their Pullman home, and by her brother, Paul Connelly, of Westbrook, Conn. Christine was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth.
No public services are planned at this time. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimallfh.com.