Christine Rosalie Mikalson passed Thursday, March 11, 2021. At her side at the time of her passing were her daughter, Amanda, and son-in-law Erik Moen. With her the day prior to her passing was her dear brother, John Schubert, and youngest daughter Claire Mikalson
Christine was born Dec. 17, 1951, to Gabriel and Viola Schubert, in Concord, Calif. Christine worked for many years as an antique dealer and auctioneer with her late husband, Robert Mikalson. For more than 25 years, Christine worked diligently for the Whitman County Auditor’s Office in the Licensing Department. The best part of her day was talking with and helping her customers.
Christine’s passing was unexpected, and she has left behind many loved ones. Surviving her are her brother, John Schubert, and sister-in-law Sandy, daughter Amanda and her son-in-law, Erik, and youngest daughter Claire. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gabriel and Viola, her husband, Robert, and many beloved family pets. Services will be family only and private.