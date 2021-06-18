Claire Rose Mikalson, age 35, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Tacoma General Hospital.
Claire was born Oct. 31, 1985, in Spokane to Robert Kordes Mikalson, and Christine Schubert Mikalson.
Claire graduated from Washington State University magna cum laude in English.
While there she acted as chief editor of the English department journal, “Land Escapes,” while also being on multiple boards for the arts.
Claire was an ardent supporter of women’s rights, and a longtime volunteer with Planned Parenthood.
Although Claire’s health failed in the last years of her life, she was always a good daughter, sister, niece and friend.
Claire is survived by her sister Amanda, brother-in-law Erik Moen, Uncle John Schubert and Aunt Sandy. Services will be private.