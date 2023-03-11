It is with warm remembrance that we are announcing the passing of Colleen Crook on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Colleen was a passionate Cougar, a proud Gamma Phi Beta, and a beautiful Irish lass.
Colleen was born April 26, 1940, to Gerald and Norma McDermott in Fort Morgan, Colo. She grew up and attended school in Richland. She and Pat started dating in seventh grade and attended WSU together. She graduated with a degree in education and spent the rest of her life endlessly learning. She also instilled this curiosity in her children, grandchildren and many others.
She had a deep connection to her Irish heritage, made several trips to Ireland, studied its history and even learned Gaelic. She loved to laugh, often to the point of tears, and loved music, particularly Gaelic folk songs. She lit up around children, delighted in the joy of play, and was a great dancer.
Colleen is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Pat, her four children: Colleen (Esther), Kelly (Stephanie), Casey (Marie) and Brady (Melissa); and seven grandchildren: Sierra (Tim), Connor (Sammantha), Kylee (Takunda), Riley, Courtney, Patrick and Dylan.
She was a strong woman, a loving wife, and fiercely devoted to her kids and grandkids. She will be missed, but helped us all to be better people.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. There will be food, beverages and many, many stories. Colleen will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.