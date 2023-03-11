Colleen Crook

It is with warm remembrance that we are announcing the passing of Colleen Crook on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Colleen was a passionate Cougar, a proud Gamma Phi Beta, and a beautiful Irish lass.

Colleen was born April 26, 1940, to Gerald and Norma McDermott in Fort Morgan, Colo. She grew up and attended school in Richland. She and Pat started dating in seventh grade and attended WSU together. She graduated with a degree in education and spent the rest of her life endlessly learning. She also instilled this curiosity in her children, grandchildren and many others.

She had a deep connection to her Irish heritage, made several trips to Ireland, studied its history and even learned Gaelic. She loved to laugh, often to the point of tears, and loved music, particularly Gaelic folk songs. She lit up around children, delighted in the joy of play, and was a great dancer.

Tags

Recommended for you