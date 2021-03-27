Cope R. Gale passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene.
He was born Feb. 10, 1920, in Spokane to Fulton and Marguerite (Cope) Gale. They moved to Moscow in 1921. Cope attended school in Moscow and graduated high school in 1938. He attended the University of Idaho and Whitman College for two years and served in the Idaho National Guard, Air Force ROTC and the U.S. Navy from 1940-1945.
Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho, Cope married his college sweetheart, Virginia Keeton, of St. Maries, and entered the Navy. He taught school in St. Maries for a year after he was discharged, then returned to Moscow to attend law school. He received his Bachelor of Laws degree in law in 1949. He was the city attorney for St. Maries and the county prosecutor for both Benewah and Latah counties. In 1954, the family moved back to Moscow, where Cope took over Abe Goff’s law practice; and in 1959, he formed a partnership with Lloyd Martinson, and later, Jon Warren.
Cope was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Moscow and Coeur d’Alene and served in leadership positions, including state commander from 1974-75. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in St. Maries.
He and Virginia had five children: Susan Hopkins, of Walla Walla, Wash., Kate Reynolds, of Czech Republic, Cope R. Gale Jr. (Betsy Bybell), of Moscow, Ginny (Steve) Brown, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Paul (Janice) Gale, of Phoenix, Ariz.
After Virginia passed away, he married Dawn Koster, of Moscow, and they moved to Coeur d’Alene in 1985. He welcomed four stepchildren into his family: Mike (Nancy) Koster, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sue (Gary) Dawson, of Liberty Lake, Wash., Jody (Tim) Carper, of Vancouver, Wash., and Scott (Tami) Koster, of Tualatin, Ore.
During retirement, Cope enjoyed golf, traveling and dancing. He was adamant about sports, especially baseball and UI Vandal football. He loved having coffee and visiting with his friends at the American Legion Post 14 in Coeur d’Alene. Cope joined the First Christian Church in 2007 and loved the fellowship he shared with others. Cope was an honest, loving, kind-headed family man. Known as “Pops,” his loving memories will live on in all of us.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, at their home in Coeur d’Alene; his five children, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four stepchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, his brother, Fulton Gilbreth “Gib” Gale Jr., and one grandson.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Schneidmiller Hospice House for their wonderful care of Cope and the family. At Cope’s request, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the American Legion Baseball Post 6, P.O. Box 8195, Moscow, ID 83843. This was an important group to Cope as it encourages and supports the youth of Moscow.
