Curt Matthew Anderson

Curt “Curtis” Matthew Anderson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene.
He was born Aug. 26, 1975, in Boise. He was the fourth child born to Claudia and Charlie Anderson. Curt was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School.
When Curtis was a little boy, his family spent many summers at Lake Pend Oreille in northern Idaho. He loved those summers boating, fishing, camping and swimming with his family and extended family so much that he never ventured far from Lake Pend Oreille.
As a child, he was always sweet, mischievous and funny. One summer, he got in the habit of waking up, grabbing a cereal bowl and walking next door to the Gropps’ house, in his underwear, to have breakfast with them rather than wait for his two teenage sisters to wake up and feed him while his parents were working. While in elementary school, his parents received a call that he hadn’t shown up for school which was only a block and a half from his house. The police were called, and everyone was frantically looking for him. He was later discovered hiding under his bed and said he just didn’t want to go to school that day and couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about.
When his daughter, Autumn, was born, he doted on her lovingly. She was the absolute love of his life. He was so proud of her.
He was a great fisherman and a devoted Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He loved shopping and hanging out with Autumn, and spending time with his love, Sarah Fuller Strobel. Curt worked at Poe Asphalt. He had numerous friends in the area and will be greatly missed.
Curt is survived by his daughter, Autumn, in Coeur d’Alene; his father, Charlie, and stepmother, Leanna, from Camano Island, Wash.; his sister, Casey, and family from Meridian, Idaho; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his Grandma Zook in Iowa.
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in his name to Trout Unlimited. Curt will be cremated and there will not be a funeral service but may be a memorial service later.