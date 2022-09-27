Darren Gerard Flock passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 57. He was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Queens N.Y., the sixth of seven children, to Charles and Joan Flock (nee Bishop).
Darren grew up in the closely knit community of Garden City South, Long Island, N.Y. Darren received a Catholic school education from Chaminade High School, and then attended Fordham University in the Bronx. He would go on later in life to earn a masters from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. His talent and passion in the field would earn him multiple awards.
Darren and wife Kara Burke would have two sons, whom they adored, Ryan and Aidan Flock. Darren and Kara divorced. He married Ellen Vanhouten for a brief time. He maintained custody of and passionately cared for and raised his two sons, living first in West Hempstead, N.Y., and later in Pleasant Valley, N.Y.
Darren met the love of his life, Doreen Greco, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 2002. The couple married Aug. 14, 2006, Nassau, Bahamas.
Darren enjoyed visits to his brother Tim’s home in the Lewis-Clark Valley and eventually decided to make the move west. Doreen and Darren moved to Moscow in 2014. Darren quickly found his niche working at the Northwest Children’s home in Lewiston. He also used his talent by volunteering for the food bank and “Cooking Matters,” a course to teach young mothers shopping and cooking skills. He also loved his Farmer’s Market in Moscow, where you could find him and his love wearing matching attire. His interests also included movies, history and reading. He loved walking on the beach.
Darren is survived by his wife Doreen, sons Ryan, of Tampa, Fla., and Aidan, of New York. He is also survived by brothers Charles (Debbie), John (Maria), Dr. Timothy (Sheila), Robert and Jayson (David). He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles and Joan and only sister, Joanie. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 8, in Lewiston. Donations may be made to the Northwest Children’s Home in honor of Darren’s work for the kids.