David Henry Hudson, 67, was born May 31, 1955, to Lorraine and Clark Hudson in Moscow and grew up in a little house on Kenneth Street in Moscow. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1973.
He is mourned by his mother, Lorraine; sisters, Judy and Kathy (David); brother, John (Joanne); daughter, Tina (Matt); Tina’s brothers, Rob and Michael Glenn; son, Jaired and his family, Alexa, Katie, Liz and Marilyn; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Heather, Steven, Shari, Jason, Kevin and Michael; and anyone else he touched with his life.
David, or for those who knew him, “Hud,” was somewhat of a troublemaker in his youth; probably too smart and stubborn for his own good. Jaired said he never knew much of his youth, although his dad would tell him stories about the neighborhood boys and getting into trouble. David’s father, being the chief of police, probably made him act out more. Back in those days when one got into enough trouble, one often got straightened out by enlisting in the military. So he joined the U.S. Navy (as his father had done as a young man) in 1976 and was honorably discharged in 1979. It shaped him into the man everyone knew and loved.
David worked for the U.S. Forest Service, the Lockshop, was a bouncer/bartender at Ratzskellar’s and the old Capricorn Ballroom, he climbed trees for Wilson Tree Service, and worked in landscaping in California for and with his uncle’s company. He was sound man for numerous local bands as well as being employed at Guitar’s Friends.
David was kind, giving, thoughtful and, most of all, funny. He might have been crass at times, but he could make anyone laugh, even if it made them uncomfortable.
On Aug. 28, 1988, he became a father to a son, Jaired Catlin Hudson — the love of his life. He was a good father to his son and his many bonus children. Even though David and his partner didn’t have much, they had lots of love to give everyone and anyone they met.
Sadly, life dealt Dave a rough hand in 1993. After two strokes and an aneurysm, he wasn’t the same person; unable to care for himself, let alone a family, his life went on yet another different path. After many years of recovery, Dave found Judith Cunningham. Judi and Dave lived and loved together for 24 years. In the spring of 2022, Judi passed with Dave’s love surrounding her. We all hoped Dave would rebound, but life has its way of reconnecting souls who are meant to be together.
“Smoke ’em if you got ’em,” he always said, and he did until he couldn’t anymore. In the early morning of Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 4:04 a.m., David passed in his sleep, in his home, of esophageal cancer.
His server became unavailable. A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Church of the Nazarene in Moscow. A celebration of life/BBQ will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your local food bank or your local humane society. A special thank you to caregivers Tina and Judy, and a special thanks to Cory and Julie Dickey and Stan Evans for their continued help. Arrangements are through Short’s Funeral Chapel.