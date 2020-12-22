David J. Prieur, a son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, veterinary pathologist, professor, department chair and, his favorite title, Grandpa David, passed away peacefully at his home in Pullman on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
David was born in Flint, Mich., to Elmer and Cecilia (Amman) Prieur on June 18, 1942. His childhood was spent on a small farm in Saginaw County, Mich., along with seven brothers and sisters. He attended Maple Grove St. Michael’s elementary and high schools, graduating in 1960.
David enrolled in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University with the support of a scholarship and earned his DVM degree in 1966. His passion for veterinary pathology steered him toward an Master of Science in veterinary pathology, which he completed in 1967. He then accepted an NIH postdoctoral position to study comparative pathology in the Department of Veterinary Pathology at Washington State University and completed his Ph.D. in 1971.
Upon finishing his Ph.D. degree, David accepted a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md., where he worked and published journal articles with Dr. Anthony Fauci. He was recruited back to Washington State University in the Department of Veterinary Microbiology and Pathology in 1974, moving through the ranks to full professor. David found great joy in teaching veterinary pathology and supervising M.S. and Ph.D. graduate students. While he served as chairman of the department for 26 years, his love of teaching and research provided his sense of purpose. He developed several long-lasting relationships with former students who went on to advance veterinary medicine around the world.
David’s research program focused on genetic diseases of animals that were models of genetic diseases in humans. He served as editor of the Animal Models Section of the American Journal of Medical Genetics from 1982 through 2001. As a faculty member, he secured many grants, including an NIH Research Career Development Award, Animal Models for Comparative Medical research grant and multiple training grants, published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, and received many awards and recognitions. These included being recognized as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Distinguished Veterinary Alumnus of Michigan State University, and Distinguished Graduate Alumnus of Washington State University. David retired from the university in 2020 and will forever be a Coug.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kristin; son Randolph; daughter Sheila Barker (Sean); stepson Daniel Shively (Melissa); granddaughter Ava and stepson Spencer Shively (Colleen); grandsons Owen and Jake; sisters Helen Gengler (Dale), Ann Gengler (Jerry), Emily Duby (Bob) and Evelyn Reinke (Rich); brothers Michael (Reba), Felix (Mary) and Mark (Janet); and many nieces and nephews.
David was a quiet, reflective family man who loved hiking, downhill skiing, snowshoeing, fishing, working out, reading action-thriller novels including books in earlier years by Robert Ludlum and then more recently by Lee Child; and playing with his grandchildren: Owen, Ava and Jake. He appreciated fine red wines and partook exuberantly.
Memorial contributions can be made to the David J. and Kristin Prieur Veterinary Pathology Endowment in the Department of Veterinary Microbiology and Pathology at Washington State University. A celebration of life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
