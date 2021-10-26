Our mom and sister, a special lady who lived life fully and enjoyed every minute she could, either antiquing (anyone who knew her knew she loved salt dips, butter pats and anything china related), growing flowers, feeding or watching birds or traveling the highways and backroads. She was always up for a family get-together, telling stories of her life experiences or “trying out a new road” just to “see where it goes.”
Dawn Louise Browning Lester Gortsema was born March 11, 1932, on the north Camas Prairie near Grangeville to Oscar and Muriel (Baker) Browning Elmen. She peacefully followed the road to heaven Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the age of 89, at Tender Care in Clarkston.
In 1934, at 2 years old, Dawn rode in a rumble seat to the World’s Fair in Chicago from Grangeville. Her sister, Janice Browning Inghram of Grangeville, joined the family in 1940. She attended school at the Delaney Country School and Grangeville High School.
In 1949, she married Ted Lester. They had three children, J. Craig Lester, Laurie Lester and Wes Lester. While Ted was stationed in the Coast Guard in Connecticut, Dawn worked at Montgomery Ward sewing jeans. She also worked at Madison Lumber (now Grangeville Lumber) and later for Doctors Rockwell and Greenwood. Dawn was in Busy Homemakers and active in the Cowbelles. She and Ted were also very active in the Grange during their marriage. They later divorced.
In 1973, she married John E. Gortsema of Grangeville. They enjoyed many years of traveling and adventures. She has traveled all over the U.S. and parts of Mexico, as well as the Caribbean and has been on many cruises including through the Panama Canal. After the passing of John in 2006, she traveled to Brazil with her son Craig and his daughter Brooke. Dawn loved driving and loved to help John at the trailer sales by going to get travel trailers at the manufacturer. Rarely did she come home without being pulled over. In her words, “I was famous for speeding tickets.” In 1980, John and Dawn retired and moved to Lewiston and continued on their adventures, including fun with the Old Cranker’s Club, Good Sam Club and the Chrysanthemum Club, to name a few. Dawn also enjoyed gardening, handiwork, reading, yard sales and antique shopping. She loved birds and flowers the most. While in Grangeville, Dawn and John were members of the Christian Church and in Lewiston they attended the Methodist Church.
In 1994, Dawn, Janice, Laurie and Muriel went to Victoria, British Columbia, for a “girl’s trip” and visited Butchart Gardens. In 2017, Dawn, Janice and Laurie took another “girl’s trip” to the Oregon coast. Many memories were made that are still talked about today. In 2014, Dawn moved to Royal Plaza Assisted Living and made many new friends. She enjoyed The Red Hat Club, playing cards with the girls and all the entertainment provided to the residents.
She is survived by her three children, J. Craig Lester, of Pullman, Laurie Lester (Greg Banker), of Asotin and Wes Lester, of Grange-ville; sister Janice Inghram (Roger), of Grangeville; close cousin Leland K. Jarvis (Linda), of Fullerton, Calif.; grandchildren Jennifer Giovi, Brooke Lester and Julian Lester; two great-grandchildren; John’s daughter, Ruth Gortsema Hopkins, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Shannon Hopkins Thompson (Rick), Matthew Hopkins; and four great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Anna Marie Gortsema and Rozella DeHaas, both of Grangeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E. Gortsema; ex-husband, Ted Lester; and son-in-law, Stephen Hopkins.
An extra special thank you to Elite Hospice, especially Maribeth, Sam and Chad for their care and support during this time for not only Dawn but her family as well, along with Tender Care Adult Home in Clarkston. Wes, Craig and Janice would like to thank our sister and niece, Laurie, for the loving daily care of our mom and sister. Laurie would like to thank Janice for her support and help as well.
Dawn has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. Anyone wishing to come and share your stories and memories are welcome, or send a memory to share to laurie2262@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dawn’s name to a charity that brings you joy. Arrangements are under the direction of Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston and Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.