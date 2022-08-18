Deanna Lynn Schroeder Watts Slaughter

With great sadness we share the passing of Deanna Lynn Schroder, who passed away peacefully at 7:12 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home in Bovill, after battling with Gliomastoma for eight months or so. We are all heartbroken by the loss of this beautiful and loving woman.
She is survived by her children Tammy, Nancy, Brandin and Layton, and 19 grandchildren who loved their gramma oh so very much, as well as her siblings Bruce Watts, Robin Wanke, Nancy Hudson, Norman Weingarth and Danny Watts. Deanna was born June 9, 1948, in Pontiac, Mich., to Alice McNab and Robert “Bob” Wanke. Deanna has lived in numerous places throughout the U.S. including Hawaii, with spending most of her life in Idaho where she wanted to raise her four kids.
Deanna attended the ITT Technical Institute in Lexington, Ky., and studied at San Jose (Calif.) City College, graduating carpenter school as a woodworker, which was her passion. Deanna did lots of odd jobs such as house cleaning, painting the insides and outsides of houses, refinished furniture, bartending, waitress jobs in Hollywood, school bus driver for Troy and White Pine, Moscow Hide and Fur, mail truck and store clerk.
Deanna was very talented and full of creativity. She had a heart full of love for her children. She would go over the top with detail to make someone feel special with everything she did. Deanna loved her family time in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed woodworking and playing in her yard, mostly by the pond close to nature.
Deanna’s life was full. She was a loving friend, sister, daughter, wife and the most loving mother ever. She was one of a kind and full of unconditional love.
Deanna’s last days were very calm and peaceful. Knowing that her heart was at peace and her soul is with the Lord gives us great comfort. She will always be missed by so many. Deanna was well known and very much loved.
The time and location off a celebration of life has not yet been decided; the family will keep everyone posted.