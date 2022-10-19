Denis Lanphier Jain was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Lewiston, to Donald and Audrey Jain. He died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Aspen Cascadia in Moscow. His wife, Agnes, was by his side.
He grew up in Genesee, graduating from Genesee High School in 1950. He attended the University of Idaho for two years, followed by service in the U.S. Army beginning January 1953. During his two years in the service, he was stationed at Camp Crowder, Miss., where he was a disciplinary barracks guard. He was honorably discharged in January 1955.
He returned home to join his father on the family farm near Genesee, marrying Agnes Korvola Davis on Oct. 2, 1955. They lived in Genesee for five years, moving to Bovill in August 1960. There, he and his father purchased Tri-State Cedar, and a long career of making cedar products began. His high-quality shakes were especially sought after.
He was an avid bird hunter, well known by many, and his great love was working his bird dogs all through the Genesee Valley as a young boy and well into retirement. Many of you would recognize his vehicle and know Denny was somewhere in the nearby fields.
He loved bowling, beginning on teams in Genesee. He then bowled with the Hall’s Hardware team and later bowled in the Moscow Eagles league. He was a member of the Aspendale and Troy-Deary Gun Clubs. He was a charter member of the Whitepine Lions Club. Taking money at endless ball games, helping with Deary Days and the highway cleanup were highlights for him. Denny was also a member of the Latah Wildlife Association, as well as the Genesee and Moscow American Legions. For many years, he was a Latah County Republican Precinct committeeman.
He was a Friend of Bill W. for 46 years. His friendships made here were very near and dear to his heart.
Denny and Agnes enjoyed traveling together, often with the Road Runners. Other fond memories were their trips to stay in fire lookout towers with Denny’s cousin, Dick Jain and wife Marilyn. They loved cheering on the Seahawks, Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs. They attended many Vandal games and track meets over the years, and cheered on their kids at high school games. Denny was an avid cribbage player, and liked going to pinochle parties in surrounding communities and meeting new people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, sister Sharon Iverson, and son-in-law Dennis Miller. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Agnes Jain; four children: Brenda Miller, Brad (Terrie) Jain, Connie (Dennis) Ferguson, Amy (Eric) Peterson; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons; sister Alice Spray; two brothers-in-law, Ed Spray and Dale Iverson; and sister-in-law Alyce Lundvall.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Donations in Denny’s memory may be made to the Whitepine Lions Club scholarship fund or the Latah Wildlife Association, or to a charity of your choosing.
Because of COVID-19 and the flu, the family respectfully requests masks be worn during the service to help protect vulnerable family members and friends.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.