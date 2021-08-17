Dennis “Butch” Fullerton, 78, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Moscow after a brief illness.
Butch was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Hamilton, Mont., to Theodore and Elizabeth “Betty” Fullerton. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the Order of the Arrow. After graduating from Hamilton High School, he studied mechanical engineering at Colorado University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1965-67 in Vietnam aboard the USS America, USS Ranger and USS Oriskany as a cryptological technician in electronic intelligence as part of the Naval Security Group during the Vietnam War.
After returning, he married Charlotte Leicht, and they had two sons, Andrew and Bryan. He was an exceptionally skilled tradesman, running Fullerton’s Plumbing & Heating in Hamilton before moving to Moscow to work as the foreman of the University of Idaho’s plumbing shop in 1986. Butch eventually became the university’s construction manager and was proud to be involved in the construction of many major buildings at the University of Idaho’s Moscow and Boise campuses before his retirement in 2013.
Retirement gave Butch, a stock car racer in his youth, the opportunity to spend more time on his passion for cars and for observing the local wildlife while relaxing on his back deck. An avid art collector, he was also a talented but humble artist himself.
He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Charlotte, his father and his mother. He is survived by his brothers Doug, Nick and Dave Fullerton and his sons Andrew Fullerton and Bryan Fullerton (Katherine). He is also remembered fondly by his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Riverview cemetery in Hamilton, Mont.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.