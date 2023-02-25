Diane Newman

Diane Marie Newman, 82, was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023, at Choice Home Care Adult Family Home in Renton, Wash. Diane was born April 19, 1940, in Uniontown, to Lawrence and Eva (Zenner) Welle. She was the second oldest of five girls.
Diane attended Notre Dame Academy in Colton, and later Gonzaga University in Spokane.
She was married and raised her five children: Larry, Venita, Phil, Allan and Tina. In 1990, Diane and the love of her life, Bob Newman, were married in Seattle and lived in the Seattle/Renton area during their 33 years of marriage.
Diane had a love for numbers and worked in accounting for most of her career. She retired from MJ Shockley Construction after being the head of the accounting department of their commercial building business, working with many of the Puget Sound region’s top builders. She retired from the public sector to manage rental properties that she and Bob acquired together. She and Bob focused their attention on giving people second chances in life by providing shared housing opportunities for many that others would be all too quick to turn away.
Diane was also a dedicated volunteer in serving others. She served at St. Anthony Catholic Church for many years, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and many local charity groups. She was always ready to help where she could.
Having grown up on the farm helping her father in the fields, she loved being outside and doing things. She enjoyed spending time out on the water, watching her family water ski, going to parks, attending the sporting events of her kids/grandkids and attending family events. She also enjoyed time with friends and family playing piano, cards, bowling or pool, as well as doing handiwork such as embroidery, needlepoint and crocheting. If you ever went to a family event, you would have no doubt seen the “sisters” and many other family members deep into a game of cards and conversation.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert E. Newman, of Renton; children: Larry (partner Bekki Plumb) Gourlie, of Bothell, Wash., Venita (Gary) Longley, of Burien, Wash., Phil Gourlie, of Arlington, Wash., Allan (Julie) Gourlie, of Edmonds, Wash., and Tina (Mark) Boling, of Burien; three sisters: Marilyn Grosfield, of Big Timber, Mont., Connie Ehresman, of Elk, Wash., and Laurie Churchill, of Spokane Valley; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Maureen Martin.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Concluding services will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Colton Gun Club in Colton. The Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Uniontown Community Development Association, 419 N. Park, Uniontown, WA 99179.
The family would like to thank the staff at Choice Home Care in Renton, for their loving care during mom’s last years and her final days. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.